BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 498.86 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 501.04 ($6.39). Approximately 466,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 497,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.46).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The stock has a market cap of £959.72 million, a PE ratio of -7,171.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 523.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 541.27.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £11,748 ($14,977.05). Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

