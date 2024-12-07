BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 498.86 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 501.04 ($6.39). Approximately 466,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 497,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.46).
BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The stock has a market cap of £959.72 million, a PE ratio of -7,171.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 523.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 541.27.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48,571.43%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock World Mining Trust
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock World Mining Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.