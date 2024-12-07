Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $90.60. 368,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,062,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Melius Research began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 753,471 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $73,016,000 after buying an additional 201,562 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

