Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 47,689 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 12,322.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,689 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,284.64. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $769,759.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,001.55. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.3 %

PD stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on PD

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.