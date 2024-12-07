Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,026,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $163.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.89. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,228 shares of company stock worth $3,023,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.43.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

