Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $2,726,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.73 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,480. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,279 shares of company stock worth $2,786,971 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

