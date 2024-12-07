Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $436.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bank7 by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

