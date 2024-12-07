Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 9652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
