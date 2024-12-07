Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 9652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.