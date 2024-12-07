Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 73,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 36,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$59.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

