Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. 323,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 210,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Azarga Uranium Stock Up 5.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
Azarga Uranium Company Profile
Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
