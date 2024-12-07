Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.40). 1,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.40).

Axa Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.75.

Axa Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axa Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.