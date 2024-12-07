Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.21. Avinger had a negative net margin of 261.06% and a negative return on equity of 5,527.11%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

