Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON reduced its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,616 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $2,195,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.5% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 38,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 24,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 306.91%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

