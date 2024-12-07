Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.