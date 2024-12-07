AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.90. 3,444,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 10,517,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 16.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

