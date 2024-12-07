Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $42,800.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,943.84. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.99 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $361.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Get Arteris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arteris in the third quarter worth $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.