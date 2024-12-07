AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on November 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

NASDAQ APP traded up $22.43 on Friday, hitting $401.50. 9,740,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $417.64. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.73.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,670,155.40. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,919,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,320 shares of company stock worth $246,810,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AppLovin by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 50.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

