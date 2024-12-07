Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.14. 8,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 24,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Andrew Peller Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$143.07 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.00.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

