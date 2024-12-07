American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $372.48 million, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 97.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 121.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

