ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $24.45. ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

About ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

The ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap US equities believed to be value stocks with sustainable competitive advantage. Holdings are approximately equally weighted. HVAL was launched on Jul 14, 2021 and is managed by ALPS.

