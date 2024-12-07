ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.46 and traded as high as $28.98. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 57,854 shares traded.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $39.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.
About ALPS Active REIT ETF
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
