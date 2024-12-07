ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.46 and traded as high as $28.98. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 57,854 shares traded.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $39.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active REIT ETF

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REIT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.