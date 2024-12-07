Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Critical Comparison

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allurion Technologies and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 1 3 1 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Allurion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 669.75%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

This table compares Allurion Technologies and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -71.24% N/A -56.75% AVITA Medical -95.47% -194.69% -60.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allurion Technologies and AVITA Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $34.75 million 0.69 -$80.61 million ($0.48) -0.78 AVITA Medical $50.14 million 6.84 -$35.38 million ($2.23) -5.87

AVITA Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allurion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats AVITA Medical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

