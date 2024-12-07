Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 31,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 29,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALYA. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Alithya Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alithya Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement services. It also offers advisory services for digital strategy, organization performance, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, and change management.

