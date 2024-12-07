Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.44.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $232.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

