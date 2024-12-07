Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 952.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Melius raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.08.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

