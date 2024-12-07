Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $802,250.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $802,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,427,831.53. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 108,366 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $3,438,453.18.

On Friday, October 18th, Andrew Cheng sold 63,539 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,003,384.67.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Andrew Cheng sold 24,992 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $778,250.88.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.23. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

