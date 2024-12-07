AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Franco Ientile Buys 10,000 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Franco Ientile bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,739.00.

BOS stock opened at C$4.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

