AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. 4,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 79,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

