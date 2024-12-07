AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.76. 12,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 140,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $841.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Donald P. Newman acquired 5,030 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,089.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $62,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock worth $474,058 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 86.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 261,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

