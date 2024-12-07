ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at $69,255,859.14. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,403,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,159.06. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,016 shares of company stock worth $26,939,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 683,361 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 7.7% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 921,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 408,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

