ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Abraham Kuruvilla Sells 5,400 Shares

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

ACIW stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $55.83. 447,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,814. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

