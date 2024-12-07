Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $420.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $370.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.09.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $362.66 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.26. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $170,948.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,075.84. The trade was a 30.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $13,372,661. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,920,000. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 8,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,115,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 101,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.