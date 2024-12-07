6,135 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,515,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 258.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282,783 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.17.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,196.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,106.76. The trade was a 0.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,950. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

