30,000 Shares in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBX. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,904,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,264,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000.

Insider Activity at MBX Biosciences

In related news, Director Edward T. Mathers purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,776. This trade represents a 16.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. The trade was a 15.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of MBX Biosciences stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBX Biosciences Profile

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

