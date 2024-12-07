2,715 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,465 shares of company stock valued at $96,015,340 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

