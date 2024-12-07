14,011 Shares in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $68.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.7571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

