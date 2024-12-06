Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $284.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.5 million. Zumiez also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.83-0.93 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 803,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Zumiez has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $385.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,793.70. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

