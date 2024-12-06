Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global comprises approximately 1.1% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Zeta Global news, COO Steven H. Gerber acquired 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

