Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Avanos Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $868.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 446.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

