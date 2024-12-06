Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) to Issue $0.38 Dividend

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3814 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PSWD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

