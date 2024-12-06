Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) to Issue $0.38 Dividend

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3814 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
PSWD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.42.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile
