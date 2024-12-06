Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.12 and last traded at $98.95, with a volume of 84885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,939.44. The trade was a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 17.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

