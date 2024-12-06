WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$258.44 and last traded at C$258.92, with a volume of 57960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$255.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$266.82.

The company has a market cap of C$32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$245.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

