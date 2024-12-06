Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 40,048 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,048 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $61,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $261.28 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.80. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.81.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,964,096.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. This trade represents a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock worth $6,718,965. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

