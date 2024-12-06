Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 1,015,884 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5,124.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,884 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $93,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 689,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

