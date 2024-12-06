Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total transaction of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,032,950. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

