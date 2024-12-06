William C. Green Acquires 5,269 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

ABR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,367. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 35.68 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,511,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 797,453 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 358.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 172,454 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,823,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

