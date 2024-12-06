Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.
Whitestone REIT Price Performance
NYSE:WSR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 222,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $737.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.