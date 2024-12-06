Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sanofi by 28,890.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
