Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.36. Approximately 4,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$105.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

