WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $763,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global Payments by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $115.85 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

