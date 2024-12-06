WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 607.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

XSVM opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $836.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $61.40.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

